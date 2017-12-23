Maharashtra: Congress accuses state government of vindictive politics against Ashok Chavan

Nagpur: Congress has accused the state government of carrying out vindictive politics in case of Ashok Chavan, former chief minister, since current Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had given permission to prosecute Chavan in the Adarsh case when earlier Governor Shaknar Narayanan had denied permission for the same.

The verdict of Bombay High Court has proved Chavan was not guilty, stated Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of opposition (LoP) in the Assembly on Friday.

While speaking on last week’s debate, Vikhe-Patil criticised Bharatiya Janata Party government for targeting opposition leaders and people who write against the government on social media. Taking reference of Bombay High Court, Vikhe-Patil said, “Then Governor had rejected the proposal to prosecute Chavan on the ground of evidence. However, when the BJP came into power, they took decision in cabinet meeting to recommend Governor to prosecute in Adarsh housing scam.”

He further said, “Governor recommended cabinet decision ignoring previous Governor’s decision.” The verdict of HC proved this government is playing politics with opposition party leaders,” he said.

Former telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and others were on Thursday acquitted in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation cases by a special court which held that the prosecution miserably failed to prove the scam involving corruption and money laundering.

Chavan, currently the president of Maharashtra unit of the Congress, had served as the chief minister between December 2008 and November 2010 before he was asked to step down on charges of corruption in the Adarsh scam.

Chavan is among 14 retired and serving defence personnel, bureaucrats and politicians named as accused in the scam.

The CBI has accused Chavan of approving additional floor space index (FSI) for the Adarsh society in posh south Mumbai, and accepting two flats for his relatives in return when he was the chief minister.

He is also accused of illegally approving, as revenue minister earlier, allotment of 40 per cent of flats to civilians even though the society was originally meant for defence personnel.

The CBI had earlier told the HC that if Chavan’s petition is allowed, it would amount to his acquittal, which would render the entire probe exercise futile.