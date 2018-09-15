Maharashtra: Complaint against deputy mayor of Aurangabad

Aurangabad: An Aurangabad civic official has lodged a complaint with Aurangabad Police against Vijay Autade, the deputy mayor of the city, for obstructing officials in their duty, speaking in abusive language, threatening and attempt to assault.

The complainant is a deputy engineer from the water supply department, SA Chahel. After the general body meeting of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, Chahel alleged, Autade summoned him to his antechamber. He then demanded Chahel sign on the tender of the ongoing projects in his ward. When Chahel said this was not in keeping with the rules of the Municipal Corporation Act, Autade was enraged and allegedly, hit Chahel.

Chahel went to the police station to register a complaint immediately and has also written a letter to the Aurangabad Muncipal Commissioner. In his letter, Chahel has also accused Hemant Kolhe, the executive engineer, water supply department, of putting pressure on Chahel. Chahel has alleged there is illegal pipeline work going on in Autade’s ward and he was upset after Chahel raised objections to this project. Police have said they will look into the matter. Autade belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, Imtiaz Jaleel, legislator of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has accused the BJP of spreading terror and using muscle power.