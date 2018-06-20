Maharashtra CM to BMC: Reinstate scavengers who lost jobs due to discrepancies in names

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accommodate the 2,700 scavenger staff who lost their jobs after discrepancies were found in the English spellings in their names. They will be reinstated within three months after they execute indemnity bonds.

Fadnavis issued these directives at a meeting in Mantralaya in which the problems faced in accommodating the 2,700 scavenging staff into the service of Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation were discussed. He said, “The staff should be accommodated in service as per the directives of the honourable Supreme Court. An indemnity bond is to be executed from those employees, which states the discrepancy in the English names as per the list of the Supreme Court and the verification of the scavenger employees. Similarly, workers who were appointed earlier and then removed on account of the spelling mistakes in their names are to be appointed on priority basis.”

Legislator Bhai Girkar, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Rajesh Kumar, Manisha Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Additional Commissioner Vijay Singhal were present at the meeting. Milind Ranade, the general secretary of the Waste Transport Labourers Organisation had apprised officials of this problem and had demanded an immediate solution.