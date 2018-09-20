Maharashtra CM Fadnavis forcing ATS to go slow in Sanatan Sanstha probe, alleges Congress

Mumbai: Congress leader and spokesperson Sachin Sawant has questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by quoting a story on a website, which claims an officer from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had alleged there was pressure on their force to go slow on investigations and arrests against the extreme right wing outfit, Sanatan Sanstha.

Referring to a story published on an online portal, Sawant expressed his view on the social networking website, Twitter. In his tweet, Sawant said, “Demand explanation from @Dev_Fadnavis about this news. It reminds us of the statement of Rohini Salian. Has hon’ble CM asked ATS to go slow on investigation? If so at whose behest? Does Modi govt want to help Sanatan Sanstha? Even Karnataka ATS has doubts.”

ATS chief Atul Chandra Kulkarni rubbished the claims of being under pressure and slowing the pace of the probe. Kulkarni said, “In a month, ATS has arrested over 10 persons in the case. The court of law allows me to file a chargesheet in 90 days, which I will do so in the stipulated time.”

“There are many things which have to be looked at in a criminal case. It takes time for the police to gather evidences, which also has to be mustered in a particular fashion for it to be acceptable in the court,” added Kulkarni. He claimed there are many aspects of the probe which are being done silently so as to not tip off any other accused who are yet to be arrested. Kulkarni further claimed they are in the process of seeking custody of a few more accused arrested by the Karnataka’s special investigation team (SIT), who are probing the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh.