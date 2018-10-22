Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis apologises for selfie on ship, says it wasn’t risky

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said Monday that she was ready to apologise after a video, showing her clicking a selfie sitting on the edge of a cruise ship, went viral. She, however, maintained that the spot where she was sitting was safe. After the video circulated, Amruta Fadnavis had faced trolling on Twitter for allegedly taking selfie in a risky way.

She was attending the inauguration of domestic cruise liner Angriya here on October 20. “The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below,” she told a Marathi newschannel today. “If anyone thinks I have made some mistake, then I apologise for it,” she said. “I want to tell the youth that they should not take excessive risk to take a selfie,” she added.