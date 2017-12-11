Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis threatens to expose ‘corrupt’ NCP

Mumbai: Hitting back at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over its Halla Bol Morcha (charge on the government) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has prepared to expose the corruption cases during Congress-NCP regime in the state.

He threatened to file more First Information Reports (FIR) against the culprits in thousands multi-crore scam in irrigation department. Fadnavis remarked he will expose the ‘Dalla Maar Yatra’ (loot caravan) of the opposition during its previous 15 year of rule. NCP replied its CM’s working style to take action against those who will speak against him.

On the eve of winter session that will begin from Monday here, the chief minister addressed the media at Ramgiri, his official residence in deputy capital of the state. Fadnavis said, “There are four FIRs have been already registered against contractors and then officials of the water resources department. The probe against the irrigation scam is going on by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).” He further said he will expose how the NCP leaders had looted the state.

The first case has been filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Kopari police station in Thane district in June this year after Fadnavis gave the go-ahead for an open inquiry in the multi-crore irrigation scam. The FIR has been filed against five employees of FA Enterprise, the contractor of Balganga dam and six officials of Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC).

The irrigation scam had forced former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to resign in 2012 for just two months. The NCP which controlled the water resources department for over a decade has been under the scanner ever since the scam broke.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said, “We are working to complete all pending irrigation projects of Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra. I am thankful to GoI for speedy help for all these projects. Financial provisions made to complete Gosikhurd project in three years.

Replying to a question about chief minister’s connection with notorious goon Munna Yadva, Fadnavis said, “I know who were absconded on record of police and were present in state Legislative Council and Assembly.” I will expose it during session,” he added. Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson said, “Chief minister Fadnavis is playing politics of game. He takes action against those who speak or write against the government.” He added NCP will face CM in the House.