Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews progress of all water conservation schemes across state

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday interacted with state collectors and the chief executive officers of various zilla parishads to review progress of Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and other housing projects.

Fadnavis interacted via video conferencing and reviewed all water conservation schemes from the secretariat here. “In the last two years, nearly 11,247 villages were made water neutral through Jalyukt Shivar. This year 5,031 villages are selected under this scheme and work is in progress. Also another 6,200 villages have been identified for 2018-19,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also directed his officials to complete all the work selected for this year before June and assured to review more by May. “Rs.1, 000 crore will be released on Thursday for completion of works. The work for water conservation has been completed for 76,106 farm ponds out of the total target of 1, 12,311. Also, three districts have achieved more than 100 per cent target and 17 districts have achieved over 54 per cent of the target,” Fadnavis added.

Till date, a total 1,00,265 wells have been constructed and 76,689 are under construction. Meanwhile, under Gal Mukta Dharan-GalYukt Shivar scheme a number of works are in progress. After the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to take Konkan villages under Jalyukt Shivar scheme, as those villages in spite of good rainfall require tankers during summer. He also permitted his officials for taking services of retired employees and outsourcing work, if required. Fadnavis also directed them to release first instalment for the projects and schemes so as to meet the target for providing houses to all by 2019.