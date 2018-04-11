Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis rejects Shiv Sena’s call to expel double murder accused BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena delegation has asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to expel MLA Shivaji Kardile – an accused in the Ahmednagar double murder — from the BJP. But the Chief Minister has refused to either expel or suspend him. Sena leaders held a meeting with the CM on Tuesday but he was not ready to oblige them. Kardile, is one of the main accused in the murder of local Sena leader Sanjay Kotkar and party activist Vasant Thube. Kardile was arrested on Monday and sent to police custody till Wednesday.

A delegation of Sena ministers led by Ramdas Kadam met Fadnavis. The delegation demanded that Fadnavis take action against Kardile and that he must be sacked from the BJP. However, Fadnavis told them to ‘go slow’ on their demand and let the probe be completed. Speaking to media after the meeting, Kadam said, “The Ahmednagar incident will definitely strain the alliance in the run-up to the general elections.” He reiterated that Sena will go solo in the polls.

Kadam lamented, “In Ahmednagar by-poll, the BJP tied-up with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party against the Sena candidate.’’ Kadam further said that only 20 persons had been arrested thus far for the attack on the SP’s office. There were more than 500 people who had resorted to vandalism and the police was shielding the accused.

“On the one hand, the BJP is offering an electoral alliance; on the other hand, it is trying to politically finish off the Sena, he said. The delegation that met the CM included Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote, Public Undertakings Minister Eknath Shinde and Health Minister Deepak Sawant.