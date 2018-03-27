Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defends trust motion on Speaker; faces opposition fire

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday justified his action of getting a trust motion passed in favour of the Assembly Speaker when a no-confidence notice against the latter was pending.

He cited a “precedent” during the Congress-NCP rule while defending his action of getting the motion of confidence in Speaker Haribhau Bagde passed in the Assembly last week. The Opposition Congress-NCP, which had given the notice of no-trust motion against Bagde, had dubbed the move as a “blot” on democracy and slammed the government on Monday also.

“In 2006, the then Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh got a trust vote in favour of his Council of Ministers passed in the House without a prior notice and listing of the issue on the day’s agenda. “When you didn’t find anything objectionable then, why are you opposing it now?” Fadnavis asked the Opposition members in the House.

He said there was no difference between an Assembly speaker and a chief minister (in terms of moving no-trust motion). “The chief minister is appointed the leader of house by the Assembly. The only difference is that a two-day notice is given for no-confidence motion against the Council of Ministers, while a 14-day notice is given for no-trust motion against the speaker,” Fadnavis said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat said he tried to consult the Congress and NCP leaders on fixing a schedule for debate on the no-confidence motion against the speaker after the 14-day notice period ended. “But there was no clarity or consensus among the Opposition members. We did not want to keep the notice pending. I urge the Opposition members to end the issue,” said Bapat.

The issue of the trust motion in favour of the speaker was raised as soon as the House met after a weekend break.