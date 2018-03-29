Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defends his Cabinet colleagues in Assembly

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday defended his Cabinet colleagues Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Jaykumar Rawal–both from the BJP– and Industries Minister Subhash Desai, from Shiv Sena, who are facing allegations of impropriety in the Legislative Assembly.

Referring to Nilangekar, who heads Labour department, the CM said the latter had nothing to do with the One Time Settlement (OTS) of a bank loan of a private firm allegedly linked to the minister. “Nilangekar is just a guarantor to the loan (taken by the firm) which was settled as per the RBI rules,” said Fadnavis. The private firm took the loan in 2009 and 2011, which was later declared as NPA (Non-Performing Asset).

The firm owed the Union Bank of India and the Bank of Maharashtra Rs 49 crore with interest. On Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal (BJP), who is facing allegations of dubious land deals in Dhule district and of illegally holding the land of a hill resort, Fadnavis said Rawal had nothing to do with the resort.

Fadnavis said that an inquiry found that there was no “conflict of interest” in Subhash Desai’s decision on de-notification of industrial lands. Former additional chief secretary (home) K P Bakshi has submitted his report on a probe into allegations made against Desai, Fadnavis told the Assembly. The Bakshi panel probed denotification of prime industrial lands in Igatpuri from 2002 to 2017.