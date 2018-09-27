Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis challenges Cong-NCP to discuss work done under respective govts

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday challenged the opposition Congress-NCP to “sit across” and discuss the work done by his government in four years against what their government accomplished in 15 years. Addressing BJP workers at a party meeting here in suburban Bandra, Fadnavis told them that just reaching out and reminding people about the government’s welfare schemes would be enough to retain power.

“I challenge the Congress and NCP to sit across and discuss the works we have done, against their performance in the last 15 years,” Fadnavis said. “Over 30,000 kilometres of roads have been constructed in the rural areas and 45 lakh hectare land has been brought under irrigation. Export of farm produce has increased and farmers have got Rs 40,000 crore by way of various schemes including loan waiver,” Fadnavis said, highlighting his government’s work.

He said that there are over two crore beneficiaries of state government schemes. “In the last election, the BJP got 1.5 crore votes (in Maharashtra). Now there are over two crore beneficiaries (of government schemes),” he said.

Speaking on the Rafale aircraft issue, Fadnavis said that the Congress will be exposed on the matter by a letter it had sent to the CAG.

“The secrecy clause for defence deals was implemented during the Congress regime and now they want us to violate the same clause. The Union government cannot violate the secrecy clause,” he claimed. While the Centre has, earlier, claimed that a clause in a 2008 India-France pact prevents the government from divulging price details of the Rafale deal, the Congress has said that there was no such clause.

“The details of the Rafale deal are now with the CAG. Once the report is out, Congress will fall flat on its face,” Fadnavis claimed, adding that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was quoting different prices of the aircraft at different times.

Mocking the Congress, Fadnavis said, “I dont think half of the Congress party workers know about Rafale, whether it is a cycle or an aircraft.” Commenting on a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena, a restive ally in the state and Union government, Fadnavis said it would take place at the “right time”. He added, “We will get more parties as allies and we will win more seats than before.”