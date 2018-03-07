Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assures proper treatment will be provided to Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the Assembly that the government will take care that due, proper medical treatment is provided to Chhagan Bhujbal, senior member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at government run hospital. In Upper House, Girish Bapat, minister for parliamentary affairs informed the same.

In Upper House, the debate was preceded by heated exchanges between Sunil Tatkare of NCP and ruling BJP treasury members as the former referred to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar coming for medical treatment to Mumbai and not availing it in Goa. Tatkare later withdrew his remarks. Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Council Chairman adjourned the proceeding for 15 minutes as uproar continued.

Earlier, a heated debate ensued after Diwakar Raote, Minister for Public Transport and Shiv Sena member, without naming Bhujbal, argued that the treatment provided at government hospitals was of inferior quality.

Nimbalkar said the issue has been debated in the House on Monday and added that people should let the government decide on the issue of Bhujbal’s medical treatment. Taking part in the debate, Tatkare wanted to know under what rule did Raote raise the issue.

As the treasury members raised objections and caused uproarious scenes, the Chair adjourned the House for 15 minutes. After the house reassembled, Tatkare withdrew his remarks on Parrikar.

Replying to the debate, Bapat said, “Pankaj Bhujbal had held talks about the same with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The government has also held talks with Director General of Police (Prisons) over providing medical treatment to Bhujbal. Bapat assured government shall take care in providing proper medical treatment to Bhujbal.