Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal’s followers to launch protest, demanding his release

Nashik: Supporters of NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been in jail since March 2016, will demonstrate at all tehsil offices and collectorates throughout India on Tuesday demanding his release from custody and terming the government action as ‘sudbuddhi’ (vendetta). The demonstrations will begin at 11 am, according to a press release from the Bhujbal Samanvai Samiti in Nashik.

The press release on Monday stated that the demonstrations would be held in a peaceful and democratic manner to seek the release of Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer, who are in custody in a money laundering case and all the agitators would wear black clothes.

The Committee stated that the Supreme Court has observed Sec 45 of the Money Laundering Act to be unconstitutional as it dealt with personal liberty. “Then the accused under this section has the fundamental right to get bail. The Enforcement Directorate has taken action against several leaders, politicians, businessmen and industrialists and all these accused persons have got bail. Both Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew have cooperated with in investigations while no charges have been proved against them,” the release said.