Maharashtra: CFSI’s ‘Little Directors’ programme helps under-privileged children in rural areas

Mumbai: Little Directors programme of the Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI) has now gone rural as workshops are being planned for the rural children from the age groups of 7 to 16 enabling them to make their own films. The programme will be held in rural areas of Bihar and Rajasthan followed by other states including Maharashtra.

Workshops under Little Directors programme for the underprivileged children in Bihar were conducted by CFSI, in partnership with World Bank-DIME and Asian Centre for Entertainment Education (ACEE). The next leg of this programme would cover rural areas of Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and others from Rajasthan in the month of December.

Shravan Kumar, CEO, CFSI said, “Our concept Little Directors has been one of the most unique experiments anywhere in the world being conducted in a professional environment through trained experts. We have received 100s of entries from dozens of countries every year for Little Directors.”

As a part of this programme, children will create a three to five minutes short film on the issues concerning water, sanitation and gender, specifically related to Swachh Bharat Mission. Introduction and discussion on eight important issues related to water and sanitation and gender with respect to Bihar was undertaken with children. The children were also provided a training on storyboarding, budgeting, shooting and editing during the workshop.

“Our biennial event 20th International Children’s Film Festival 2017, which is scheduled to be held Hyderabad from November 8 to 14 will be showcasing these films to the International audience. Moreover, the children ages 13 to 18 have made films on Khadi, local weave and fabric and on the rapidly growing textiles mission in Bihar,” said Kumar.