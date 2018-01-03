Maharashtra Caste Violence: Constable suffers severe eye injury in Chembur

Mumbai: A 35-year-old police constable from Chembur police station suffered a severe eye injury on Tuesday after being hit by a glass bottle on his head. Doctors said that a glass piece entered his eye and raptured the cataract for which he has undergone surgery.

Violent protests erupted in several parts of Mumbai and Thane, with protesters damaging buses, blocking roads, staging rail rokos and forcing shops to shut down on Tuesday, a day after a 28-year-old Dalit died in Pune district following an altercation between two groups during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of a British-Peshwa war.

Khedekar a detection staff and resident of Koparkhairane was deployed to control the riots when an unknown rioter threw a glass bottle at his direction. The bottle broke in pieces and a glass piece entered his left eye, leaving it badly injured. Khedekar was rushed to Zen Hospital immediately by his colleagues at around 4.30pm.

“His cataract was raptured and he is undergoing surgery. As soon as the surgery is over, we will know if he has lost his vision partially or completely,” said Dr Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Hospital.