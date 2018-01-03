Maharashtra caste violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis orders judicial probe into Bhima-Koregaon violence

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has blamed Left wing extremists and some social organisations, which allegedly made inflammatory remarks, for the riots that erupted at Bhima-Koregaon in Pune. Going into damage control on Tuesday, the chief minister announced a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court into the violence.

Fadnavis also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased Rahul Fatangale, who died in the riots on Monday. Defending the government, Fadnavis said there was adequate police bandobast in the area in anticipation of the massive crowds for the “Vijay Diwas.” (The Vijay Diwas is commemorated on the first day of the New Year by a large section of Dalits to mark the victory of a small group of soldiers from the Mahar community over the mighty Peshwas in 1818.)

Fadnavis also announced a CID probe into the death of Fatangale. He added that the government was treating the death of the youth as murder. The chief minister said since this was the 200th year of the battle between Bajirao Peshwa II and the British forces, the huge gathering was exceptional. “Usually not more than 15000 to 20,000 people would gather to observe the historical event. On Monday, more than 3 lakh people had converged in Bhima-Koregaon,” said Fadnavis. He alleged plans were hatched to create a caste-communal conflict, but thanks to the alertness of the police a major incident was averted.

Referring to the rumours spread on social media platforms, Fadnavis said the police have been instructed to take strict possible action in the matter, without taking into consideration ideological or political leanings. Meanwhile, a group of Nationalist Congress Party workers stormed into the Mantralaya and staged demonstrations outside the Chief Ministers office on the sixth floor, condemning the government over the incident. The police later took them into custody.