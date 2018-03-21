Maharashtra case that led to ruling of Atrocities’ Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has for the first time put curbs on rampant abuse of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on an appeal filed by Dr Subhash Kashinath Mahajan who was serving as Maharashtra’s Director of Technical Education at the relevant time, quashing proceedings going on against him under the Act. The Bench of Justices Adarsh K Goel and Uday U Lalit framed the question on Nov 20 on Mahajan’s appeal as to “whether any unilateral allegation of mala fide can be ground to prosecute officers who dealt with the matter and if such allegation is falsely made.”

Its ruling came after hearing at length the Attorney General and senior advocate Amrendra Sharan as an amicus on the interpretation of the central Act. Mahajan was made an accused in the case registered by Karad city police station on the complaint by Bhaskar Karbhari Gaikwad, a store keeper in the Govt Pharmacy College there who was later posted at the Govt Distance Education Institute, Pune. The said store keeper had lodged an FIR with the Karad police station on Jan 4, 2006 against Dr Satish Bhise and Dr Kishor Burade, his seniors but non-scheduled caste, who had made an adverse entry in his annual confidential report that his integrity and character was not good.