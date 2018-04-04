Maharashtra: Campaign for by-election for NMC ward in Nashik ends

Nashik: The campaign for a by-election in ward 13 (C) of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) ended this evening. The main contest would be between MNS, Shiv Sena and BJP. Polling would be held on April 6.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of MNS corproator Surekha Ramesh Bhosale in February. MNS has fielded Bhosale’s daughter-in-law advocate Vaishali Bhosale.

The Shiv Sena has fielded Snehal Chavan and the BJP has given ticket to Vijaya Lonari. Former NCP corporator Ranjana Pawar is contesting as an independent.