Maharashtra: CAG says faults in implementation of Gosikhurd irrigation project

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found inherent flaws in planning which led to a huge escalation in the cost of the Gosikhurd Irrigation Project. These shortcoming included a faulty survey, non-acquisition of private and forest land and mid-course changes in scope of the project.

Result: Since the project was approved in 1983, the cost has escalated from Rs 372 crore to Rs 18,495 crore and it is still incomplete.

The CAG also slammed the state government for not creating or leaving incomplete amenities for rehabilitation of project-affected persons (PAP) even 35 years after the onset of construction work.

The CAG report was tabled in both houses of the State legislature on the last day of the Budget session; so, there was no discussion on the report. The matter can only be taken up when the monsoon session begins from July 4 in Nagpur.

Commenting on the irregularities in construction, CAG has stated, the project was approved in March 1983 to create irrigation potential of 250,800 hectares of land in Bhandara, Nagpur and Chandrapur district. However, till date, the potential created is 50,317 hectares, which is far less than the ambitious target.

Incidentally, the Centre declared it a national irrigation project in February 2009. However, the performance audit of the project for 2012-17 reveals that despite being responsible for execution of a national project with an aim to provide huge irrigation benefit and impetus to other water-related activities, the Water Resource Department had failed to implement and deliver on all fronts.

“Even after 34 years and having spent Rs 9712.09 crore, only 20 per cent of the envisaged irrigation potential could be realised. The departmental supervision was minimal resulting in substandard quality of work. Dam water was being polluted due to an unregulated release of sewage in connecting rivers,” the report stated.

It further adds, “Though the cost of the project has been revised for the third time, sanction of revision was awaited from the Central Water Commission for want of a viable funding plan. Due to irregularities in project execution, there was a shortfall in release of funds by the central government.”

The CAG has observed that the rehabilitation of Project-Affected People was delayed as the required civic amenities were either not created, or were incomplete. In some cases, amenities for PAPs were created much earlier than the actual rehabilitation, resulting in deterioration for want of proper maintenance. Cases of double payment of compensation and delayed payment were noticed, leading to excess financial burden on the public exchequer. The Gosikhurd project is a major project in the Godavari basin on river Wainganga near Gosikhurd village in Bhandara district.