Maharashtra budget session: Congress to target govt over farmers’ issues

Mumbai: The main opposition party in the state, Congress, as its political strategy, has decided to take on the government over agrarian crisis, blunders in loan waiver scheme and the corruption in Urban Development (UD) department in the forthcoming budget session scheduled from February 26. In the meeting between party leaders it was decided, instead of stalling the work of the House, the Congress leaders will participate in the proceedings and target the government on various issues.

The main target will be Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the UD department. The pre-session meeting of Congress Legislative Party was held at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday and chaired by Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of opposition (LoP) in legislative assembly. According to a party insider, it was decided to raise five different issues in each week under the provision of the motion moved by the opposition.

“We have decided to raise different issues in the Lower and Upper House. We want to bring attention of the House towards ten main issues and will pin down the government to get their reply,” said a party leader. Till now, the practice was, the same issues were raised in both Upper and Lower House.

Congress’ focus will also be on the failure of disbursement of loan waiver amount, loss of crops due to hailstorm and the un-seasonal rains. The Congress will also focus on the farmers waiting for relief from the ball-worm that destroyed their crops. And in the first week of budget session, the Congress will highlight the apathy of farmers who died in Yavatmal district due to inhaling pesticides. In each house, three issues will be related to farmers and two will be related to the UD department.

“The Kamala mill blaze, corruption in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on the agenda of the opposition,” said the leader. He further said, “The state government has hid the facts about actual investment converted after Make In India event. CM Fadnavis has claimed false figures and we will seek answer from the government during debate in House. The government has changed the name of the event and again claiming false figures.”

Meanwhile, in budget session of 2017, 19 legislators of Congress party were suspended for stalling the work of House. Hence, the party has decided to participate in debate and get the answer from the government.

The final agenda of the issues will be discussed in joint meeting of Congress and NCP on February 25, a day before the session will begin. Vikhe-Patil said, “The opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in combine will attack on government over several issues. We have a lot of ammunition against the government.”