Maharashtra Budget: Rs 3,871 crore supplementary demands tabled

Mumbai, Maharashtra Government today tabled supplementary demands of Rs 3,871 crore in the State Legislature, on the opening day of the budget session. While Rs 1,229 crore have been allocated for payment of interest on market loans taken by the state government, Rs 965 crore will be used as repayment to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The BJP-led government is facing a fund crunch after expenditure on the farm loan waiver scheme and on account of compensating local bodies for revenue losses, an official said. Departments were asked not to raise supplementary demands in the budget session unless of utmost importance, he said.

In the winter session of the state legislature at Nagpur in December, the government had raised demands worth Rs 24,402 crore, of which Rs 15,000 crore were allocated for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, the farmers’ loan waiver scheme.

Meanwhile, ordinances tabled in the Legislative Assembly today include an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Township Act 1965. It states that a proposal for removal of directly elected president shouldn’t be moved within two and a half years from the date of election of president.

There is also a proposal to empower directly-elected presidents of these local bodies with discretionary powers to help undertake development work in a better way. As per the ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act, candidates who win will have to submit caste validity certificate within six months of being elected, failing which the election would be deemed to have been terminated retrospectively.

In such cases, the victorious candidate will be disqualified from being a member or sarpanch, as the case may be. Another ordinance, to amend the Pandharpur Temples Act, provides for setting up an advisory council to guide the temple committee in discharge of duties and functions to ensure that requisite infrastructural facilities can be provided to devotees of Lord Vithal and Rukmini.