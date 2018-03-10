Maharashtra Budget 2018: State annual state budget focuses on farmers, with thrust on sustainable irrigation

Mumbai: The annual state budget, presented by Minister for Finance Sudhir Mungantiwar, is agro-centric with a thrust on sustainable irrigation. This is not surprising considering that the economic survey has predicted a negative growth in the farm sector in 2017-18.

More important, the distress among the farmers is spilling into the street. In fact, a huge morcha of farmers, which started in Nashik on March 6, will converge outside the State Assembly on Monday. All this does not augur well for the Fadnavis government in the run up to 2019 election. Fearing a backlash, the government has tried to make belated amends. That explains the determination to complete 50 irrigation projects, electrification of agriculture pumps and encourage organic farming.

The total outlay for the irrigation sector is Rs 8233 crore; and Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for promotion of organic farming in the state. But whether it can turn around the fortunes of the farm sector is anybody’s guess. “The budget has a focus on weak and marginalised sections of society, agriculture and employment generation,” said the minister while briefing the media. During his budget speech, Mungantiwar also added that his government will work towards doubling the income for farmers. Several initiatives are being taken in this direction, including thrust to various projects like Jalyukta Shivar, farm ponds on demand, etc. So, a provision of Rs 1500 crore has been made for Jalyukat Shivar Abhiyan.

There are 26 projects in the state under ‘Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana’ for which Rs 3115.21 crore has been provided in 2018-19. “A substantial amount of Rs 8233 crore is being provided for water resource department which includes Rs 300.13 crore for National Agricultural Bank and Rural Development (NABARD) projects,” said Mungantiwar and added the state plans to bring 2,26,000 hectares of land under irrigation and create 853 million cubic meters of storage. The budget has also proposed a sum of Rs 60 crores for repairs and construction of Khar Bandhara in Konkan region. During the last two years, over 11,000 villages become water sufficient and have created water storage capacity of 16.82 lakh thousand cubic meter (TCM).

Highlights

Rs 432 crore: For drip irrigation

Rs 160 crore: For wells and farm ponds

Rs 15 crore: For Agro-forestry

Rs 100 crore: For organic farming

Rs 100 crore: For mango and cashew farming

Rs 50 crore: For Chief Minister Agricultural and Food Processing Scheme

Rs 750 crores: For electric connection to 93,000 agriculture pumps

Rs 3 crore:F or sericulture development