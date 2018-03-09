Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Lenin
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#Aadhaar
#WomensDay2018
Home / Mumbai / Maharashtra Budget 2018 LIVE: Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar presents Maha Budget 2018

Maharashtra Budget 2018 LIVE: Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar presents Maha Budget 2018

— By FPJ Bureau | Mar 09, 2018 02:56 pm
FOLLOW US:

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will present the state budget 2018-19. As per the state Economic survey tabled yesterday in Assembly, Maharashtra’s economy is set to grow at a slower rate. From 10% in 2016-17, it is estimated to fall to 7.3% in 2017-18. While insufficient monsoon rain has significantly pulled down agricultural growth, industrial growth, including manufacturing, to is set for a decline, the survey shows.

Here are the live updates of the Maharashtra Budget Session:

 


EDITOR’S PICK