Maharashtra Budget 2018 LIVE: Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar presents Maha Budget 2018

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will present the state budget 2018-19. As per the state Economic survey tabled yesterday in Assembly, Maharashtra’s economy is set to grow at a slower rate. From 10% in 2016-17, it is estimated to fall to 7.3% in 2017-18. While insufficient monsoon rain has significantly pulled down agricultural growth, industrial growth, including manufacturing, to is set for a decline, the survey shows.

Here are the live updates of the Maharashtra Budget Session:

Cold storage chain will be set up all along the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor for facilities of storage of food grains and also better market facilities to farmers. #MahaBudget2018 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 9, 2018

Special focus on agriculture and sustainable irrigation: more provisions for irrigation, #JalYuktShivar , farm ponds and other measures for making water available to farms and for agriculture. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 9, 2018