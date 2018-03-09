Maharashtra Budget 2018 LIVE: Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar presents Maha Budget 2018
Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will present the state budget 2018-19. As per the state Economic survey tabled yesterday in Assembly, Maharashtra’s economy is set to grow at a slower rate. From 10% in 2016-17, it is estimated to fall to 7.3% in 2017-18. While insufficient monsoon rain has significantly pulled down agricultural growth, industrial growth, including manufacturing, to is set for a decline, the survey shows.
Here are the live updates of the Maharashtra Budget Session:
Cold storage chain will be set up all along the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor for facilities of storage of food grains and also better market facilities to farmers. #MahaBudget2018
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 9, 2018
Special focus on agriculture and sustainable irrigation: more provisions for irrigation, #JalYuktShivar , farm ponds and other measures for making water available to farms and for agriculture.
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 9, 2018
Earlier visuals of CM Devendra Fadnavis with #Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and MoS Finance Deepak Kesarkar before the presentation of Budget in the state assembly. pic.twitter.com/EVnMZLqscN
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018