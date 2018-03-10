Maharashtra Budget 2018: Deficit budget, but a long list of memorials

Mumbai: At a time when statues and busts are being razed in Tripura, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Maharashtra government, in its wisdom, has proposed a long list of memorials. Aiming to appease a specific section of the society, ahead of the 2019 assembly polls, Sudhir Mungantiwar, the finance minister, has pledged to complete the Shivaji memorial within three years.

The minister has also set aside a sum of Rs 300 crore for the same. At the same time, allocations have been made for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial, and those which are to be built in memory of renowned literary figures like the late Mangesh Padgaonkar, dramatist Machindra Kambli and Kavivarya G D Madgulkar. The budget has also proposed the setting-up of a fund to develop a pilgrimage centre at Ganpatipule and Ramtek. During his budget speech, Mungantiwar said, the tender of the Shivaji memorial has been finalised and work order has been issued. The memorial will be 240 meters high, including the base.

The government has appointed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the special planning authority for the development of the proposed Ambedkar memorial. “The state government had taken over the land of Indu Mill for the proposed monument from the National Textile Corporation (NTC) in March 2017. A work order was issued on February 9, 2018, and a provision of Rs 150 crore has been made for the memorial in the 2018-19 budget,” the minister said.

The state also proposes to construct a memorial for Krantiveer Lahuji Vasad Salve at Pune — a homage to his inspirational work. The minister assured the House that requisite funds shall be made available for the memorial. The minister also set aside an outlay of Rs 30 crore for building community halls in memory of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar. To commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned literary figures PL Deshpande and GD Madgulkar and the death anniversary of Ram Ganesh Gadkari, the state will host special functions.

The state government has also proposed a memorial for poet Mangesh Padgaonkar at Vengurla in Sindhudurg, another one for playwright and actor Machindra Kambli in the same district and for G D Madgulkar in Sangli district. The budget has also made provision for developing tourist spots, including Ganapatipule, the Ramtek pilgrimage centre and the Sindhudurg fort.