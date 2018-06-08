Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2018 declared; Mumbai records pass percentage of 90.41%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination results. As per reports, Maharashtra recorded a pass percentage of 89.41%. Konkan region tops with 96%. Kolhapur is on second spot with 93.88%. Pune recorded 92.08%, followed by Mumbai with 90.41% while Nagpur recorded lowest pass percentage with 85.97%.

Students will get the marks online at 1 pm on boards official website mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org or maharashtraeducation.com. Also, students can check their results through MHSSC <space> <seat no> and send to short code 57766 using their mobile phones.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for SSC board examination this year, out of which over 3.83 lakh students are from Mumbai. The examination was conducted from March 1 to 24 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Students claimed they have been waiting for their results throughout their summer vacation. Aaron Craig, a student said, “I went for a vacation trip with my family but I have been waiting for my results since then. This was my first board examination and I am nervous about my results.” While, Ananya Kumar another student said, “The examination papers were not that difficult this year and I am hoping to secure a high percentage.”