Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2017 to be declared on June 13 on mahresult.nic.in

Students awaiting Maharashtra SSC result 2017 must be going through a tough phase of ‘to believe or not to believe’ the rumours going with the result declaration date. With speculations going around the SSC result 2017 date, and the silence of the Board in addition, students are confused on how long to wait for the exact date. Now as a sign of relief, according to official exam results partner examresults.net., The Maharashtra Senior School Secondary (SSC) Class 10 Result 2017 will be declared on June 13 at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Other than the official website, students can check results on official partner websites such as www.examresults.net/maharashtra. This SSC exam was conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from March 7 to March 29, 2017. About 17.7 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams.

The Maharashtra SSC class 10th exams were conducted from 7 March to March 29, 2017. More than 17.66 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls.

Maharashtra 10th result 2017: Know how to check online

Go to the official website of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Alternatively, students can check the result at results.nic.in or results.gov.in

Enter the details asked for (usually the Board considers date of birth, name, school number, centre number as login credentials. Details, as these, can be found from the admit card/ or any other document issued by the school/ board, as an admission letter to the exam)

Submit the details

Take the printout of the result