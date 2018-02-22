Mumbai: Students with Learning Disability (LD) and Physical Disability (PD) appearing for Class 12 have been facing problems in the board examinations as they are unable to find writers.

These students have been queuing at the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) office at Vashi to seek permissions from the state board for getting writers. Students with LD and PD are unable to write their own examination papers and require writers. Since over a month, many messages on social media too have been circulating appealing to people to help as writers.

Out of 3.30 lakh students appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, around 1,903 students are of ‘special cases.’ These students require writers who can help write their answer papers. The writers have to be students of Class 11 only. Also, students themselves have to find these writers.

Students with LD and PD have approached the state board office for permissions. They need to submit a valid medical proof and letter from respective college to get an approval from the board for a writer. A student said, “I fractured my right hand last week and I am not able to find a writer for me now. Nobody is willing to write all my papers as examinations have already started.”

Students should apply for permission well in advance and not wake up at the last hour as per the board. Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai region, said, “Why do students come at the last moment? They should seek permission well in advance and find writers well before the examination date. Granting permission at the last moment is difficult.” Parents and students are in search of help to find students who can volunteer and help as writers.

Class 11 students who could volunteer to write papers for students appearing for HSC examination can contact via WhatsApp message or call Ummehaani 9619177720, Nidhi 9653107394 or Reema 9324134280 who are part of a voluntary organisation.