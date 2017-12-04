Maharashtra BJP’s tweet attacking Devendra Fadnavis government goes viral, BJP seeks probe

Mumbai: BJP’s Maharashtra unit had egg on its face after a tweet attacking the Devendra Fadnavis government over poor record of employment generation was posted by the party’s official Twitter handle on Sunday. However, the BJP claimed the account had been hacked and has sought a probe into the incident.

The tweet, which criticised the Maharashtra government over job creation and for reducing the workforce by 30%, was immediately deleted. But it was too late as screenshots of the tweet went viral. Written in poor English, the tweet had said, “More than 2 lakh employees required in state and the Devendra Fadnavis Government has axed 30% employees. #MakeInMaharashtra or #FoolInMahasrashtra.”

The tweet had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. “We feel the state BJP unit’s Twitter handle was hacked to post this message. We have asked the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter,” state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told PTI. Reacting to the tweet, Nirupam said even BJP’s Maharashtra unit was not happy with its chief minister and claimed that bad governance was getting exposed every day. “Their own house is not in order,” Nirupam tweeted.