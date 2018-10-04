Maharashtra: BJP’s Ashish Deshmukh hints at discontent among party ranks

Mumbai: Shortly after tendering his resignation as member of the legislative assembly (MLA), Ashish Deshmukh, former legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed many disgruntled party legislators are in the mood to quit the BJP. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has claimed several leaders of the BJP are in contact with the Sena.

Deshmukh, who represented Katol in the Nagpur assembly constituency, submitted his resignation to assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday. He had announced his decision to resign on Tuesday. Speaking to media persons, Deshmukh said he would choose the path of Mahatma Gandhi and hinted that he would join the Congress. He was seen welcoming Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Wardha on Tuesday. He has indicated his readiness to contest the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Nagpur against Nitin Gadkari, the union minister for shipping. “If I am going to get a big opportunity, then why would I say no to it,” he said.

He clarified he was quitting the party because the BJP government had done no public welfare work or solved any of the problems the state faced. Deshmukh is the son of former state Congress president and former minister Ranjit Deshmukh. Commenting on the development, Raut, Rajya Sabha member of the Sena, claimed, many legislators like Deshmukh, from other political parties, were in touch with the Sena leadership.

“They all are waiting for the opportune time. In due course, all will get to see who they are. The BJP leadership, which used to engineer exits of legislators from other parties, is now feeling uneasy,” said Raut. “The BJP has dropped a ‘fishing line’ in the Sena and it is being said, 17,18, 20 legislators are in touch. But the Sena will not crack. The Sena, under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, is united and strong. Those who spread this news tried to create a stir and now, their own legislators and members of Parliament are deserting and there is unease in their own party.”