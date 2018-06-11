Maharashtra: BJP worker Kamlakar Pawankar, four family members murdered in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Kamlakar Pawankar and four other members of his family were murdered in Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar on Monday. Further details are awaited.

On a related note, cases of two BJP workers’ death surfaced in West Bengal last month. On May 30, the body of a 20-year-old BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in Purulia district of West Bengal. Two days later, the body of another BJP worker, Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur area of the same district.

On June 2, the BJP urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, despite it being handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). In both cases, the BJP has blamed the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) for the alleged killings of its workers.