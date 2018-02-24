Maharashtra: BJP ready to fight polls with or without Shiv Sena, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: A day after when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray rubbished possibilities to rethink over alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said, the BJP is ready to fight poll with or without Shiv Sena. However, he maintained his desire for support of Sena for the upcoming polls.

Fadnavis while speaking at a programme ‘Chaupal’ at Bandra, said, “I do not read or listen to anybody in the Sena because there is just one person who takes all decisions. I have good relations with (Sena chief) Uddhavji. I keep meeting him on and off.”

Fadnavis further said, “I think we will fight the polls together. However, we are ready to fight this way or that way.” To a query regarding the spate of suicides at the state secretariat despite the government’s announcement of a loan waiver, Fadnavis said the incidents had no relation with the present government.

“One person who committed suicide as he had complaints with the checking of his Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) paper he had given in 2013. The other was a convict who had a letter written to the Chief Justice to get lessen his punishment,” he said. He further added the farmer Dharma Patil had, during the previous government’s regime had taken the compensation of Rs three lakh. “Now he said he wanted a higher compensation. According to the law once accepted, changes in compensation cannot be made,” he said.

Replying to a query on former Congress leader Narayan Rane’s induction in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), despite his criminal records, Fadnavis said according to his knowledge there was no case going on against him and that he would be a given a ministerial berth or an appropriate position at the right time. To another query on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said there couldn’t be worse days for the Maratha strongman as he has to praise Gandhi.