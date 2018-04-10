Maharashtra: BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile arrested in connection with double murder of Shiv Sena leaders

Mumbai: Two days after two Shiv Sena party workers were killed, BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile has been arrested in connection with the double murder. His son-in-law and NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap was arrested on Sunday on charges of hatching the murder conspiracy. NCP MLC Arun Jagtap, Sangram’s father, too has been booked in the case, but has not surrendered before the police.

According to the district Superintendent of Police, Kedgaon city’s Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Kotkar and a party activist, Vasant Thube, were first shot from close range and then attacked with a sharp weapon while they were travelling. Shortly after the incident, one Sandeep Gunjal surrendered at Parner Taluka police station. He even handed over a sharp weapon and a revolver. He admitted that he had murdered the duo owing to personal enmity and that Sangram Jagtap did not have any hand in it.

Sangram Kotkar, son of the deceased Sanjay Kotkar, has alleged that the three aforesaid MLAs had threatened his father with dire consequences for helping a Shiv Sena candidate in the recently-concluded Nagar Municipal Corporation by-poll. The police have formed a special investigation team to probe the killing in view of the conflicting claims. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar said the government had taken a serious note of the killings. “Strict action would be taken against the accused, notwithstanding that they are political leaders or workers,” he said. Three Shiv Sena leaders — Deepak Kesakar, Divakar Ravatey and Ramdas Kadam — were in the city to ensure that the accused were arrested. Additional DG of Maharashtra Bipin Bihari is also in the city.