Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh writes to CM Devendra Fadnavis to take steps to separate Vidarbha

Nagpur: BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take steps to carve out a separate Vidarbha state. The MLA from Katol in Nagpur district has written a letter to Fadnavis, urging him to be a “torch bearer” for the cause of separate Vidarbha.

Deshmukh, a strong Vidarbha statehood supporter, wrote the letter on December 6 and made it public on Sunday, a day before the winter session of the state legislature starts here from Monday. Deshmukh told Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, that the BJP is in power at the Centre and also in Maharashtra.

Hence, he should put forth with much vigour the demand for a separate Vidarbha before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, he added. In the letter, the ruling party lawmaker pointed out that the region in eastern Maharashtra is rich in natural resources but still remains impoverished.