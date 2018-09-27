Maharashtra BJP leader Madhu Chavan booked for rape in Chiplun
Mumbai: A case of rape has been registered against Maharashtra BJP leader Madhu Chavan, police said Wednesday. Chavan is the chairman of the Maharashtra Affordable Housing and Development Authority.
The case was registered at Chiplun police station on Tuesday on the instructions of a court and a probe into the matter is on, said Devendra Pol, Senior Police Inspector of Chiplun police station. According to the complainant, Chavan allegedly assaulted her repeatedly between 2002 and 2017 on false promises, he said. The victim had approached police, but her complaint was not registered. The victim then approached court and on the instructions of the court, the case was registered.
