Maharashtra: BJP leader Ashish Deshmukh may join NCP soon

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ashish Deshmukh is on way to join Nationalist Congree Party (NCP). Ashish, who represent Katol constituency in Nagpur city is son of Ranjeet Deshmukh, former president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and former Maharashtra minister.

Disgruntled Deshmukh has written three letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during ongoing winter session here. Fadnavis has ignored it and said he came to know about the letter from the media.

BJP insider claimed Deshmukh wants to lead Martha reservation issue and wants to become Maratha leader from the Vidarbha region. “However, party leadership has ignored him due to his anti-party activities,” said the BJP source.

Deshmukh tried to meet Fadnavis but he denied to give him appointment.

Deshmukh on Wednesday skipped the BJP legislators meeting at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters. Eknath Khadse was another leader who skipped the meeting.

“Three members including Deshmukh and Khadse were absent at the RSS meeting. Khadse has prior taken permission due to his health issue,” said Girish Bapat, minister for parliamentary affairs and BJP leader.

While speaking about Deshmukh, Bapat said, he is not a big leader of the party and his absence did not reflect on BJP activities.

Sources close to RSS headquarter said Deshmukh had also skipped last year’s meeting. “As he is not original from BJP or RSS parivar, he used to skip RSS meetings,” the source said.

Deshmukh on Wednesday met Ajit Pawar, leader of NCP, at the legislative party meeting. Pawar has invited him for the meeting at night.

Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition claimed apart from Deshmukh, more legislators from BJP are eager to join NCP. “After Gujarat assembly poll results, some of legislators approached party leaders and expressed desire to join NCP. It will be big ghar wapasi,” Munde claimed.

Deshmukh was not ready to comment on this issue. His brother Amol is with NCP whereas his cousin Salil, son of Anil Deshmukh, former NCP minister is also with NCP. Ashish had joined BJP before 2014 assembly poll.

He will be second BJP leader after Nana Patole who will quit ruling BJP and may join their original political party.