Maharashtra: BJP gets Shiv Sena support with Prasad Lad’s candidature for ensuing MLC bypoll

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ played a master stroke while giving the ticket for the bypoll for the sole seat of member of state legislative council (MLC) to party vice president Prasad Lad and pleasing the Shiv Sena by keeping aside Narayan Rane from the poll fray. Lad being the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ans Shiv Sena alliance filed his nomination for the by-poll against Dilip Mane, candidate of opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday.

Before making official announcement of the name of Lad, the whole Sunday night witnessed the big political drama. The meeting between Fadnavis and Raosaheb Danve, state president of BJP went on for more than two hours and ended at 12.20 am. Later, Lad met Milind Narvekar, personnel assistant of Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief at around 4 am and later both met Thackeray in the wee hours.

“Lad is the candidate of BJP and his name was finalised by parliamentary board at Delhi,” claimed Danve in the morning while speaking with media at Vidhan Bhavan, where Lad submitted his nomination at around 11 am. Danve further said it was decided BJP will contest the election and hence no any leader from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was given candidature. He denied to speak directly about why BJP did not think name of Narayan Rane.

Meanwhile, both Lad and the Sena leaders are happy with this move. “I was not sure about my candidature till last moment. Danve informed me in the morning and I am with the party decision,” said Lad. Deepak Kesarkar, the Sena leader and minister of state for Home (Rural) said, “If the BJP will take the Sena leadership in confidence like about Lad’s candidature, the relation between us will become smoother.”

Rane said he has faith with chief minister and he will fulfil his word. Rane criticised Thackeray and said, “Thackeray has received everything ready-made including the party. If leaders like me was not in the Sena, the party would have no existence in these days,” claimed Rane.

Dilip Mane, candidate of opposition too filed his nomination. Ashok Chavan, state president of Congress claimed members from the Shiv Sena who are not happy with Lad, will caste their votes in favour of Mane. “Invisible arrows (symbol of Sena) will help us to win our candidate,” claimed Chavan.