Maharashtra: Bhima Koregaon battle to complete 200 years on January 1

Mumbai: Bhima Koregaon Battle which was held against the Peshwas supporting Britishers in 1818 will be completing 200 years on January 1. Therefore, to mark the anniversary supporters from different groups, associations are organising campaigns for December 31, 2017, inviting people to gather in large number to raise their voice against the rising modern Peshwa-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis government at Shaniwar Wada, historical place of Peshwa.

Sudhir Dhawale a 48 years old man selling book titled ‘bhima korgovaane dila dhada’…, in one of the lane’s going towards Chaityabhoomi in English which means ‘a lesson taught by Bhima Koregaon Battalion… ‘said 20,000 copies will be sold at Chaityabhoomi as a campaign strategy.

“Around 20,000 people will gather at Shaniwar Wada to show their disappointment against the Modern Peshwa which is harming the poor dalit and leftist ideology people. Also, from last 40 months, the campaign is going on and experts like P B Sawant Justice of Supreme Court, B.G Kolse Patil, Raosaheb Kasbe, and many others will share the dice and give a speech on December 31.”

He also added Khairlanji massacre completed ten years and the issue will be raised during the event. Dhawale expressing his views remarked just three months before he has been released from Nagpur jail as raising voice against Modern Peshwa that is Modi and Fadnavis is considered at Anti-national and therefore, he was declared a Naxalite and sent to jail.

“In 2014 a 17-year-old Dalit boy named Nitin Aage was brutally killed and hung from a tree by three men from a Maratha community in Kharda Ahmednagar village and justice has been delayed. Students from 50 colleges will observe fast at Azad Maidan on December 11,” said Jyoti Nikaljve of KMC Khopoli college.