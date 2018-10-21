Maharashtra: Aurangabad MIM corporator denied entry into civic house

Aurangabad: An AIMIM corporator who was earlier beaten up for opposing an Aurangabad Municipal Corporation resolution paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Saturday denied entry into the civic house in Aurangabad. Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele said corporator Syed Mateen Syed Rashid was denied entry as other members had opposed his presence at the AMC’s general body meeting called on Saturday.

Rashid (32) was allegedly assaulted on August 17 after he opposed a proposal tabled in the AMC to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died on August 16. Rashid was arrested on August 18 on charges of promoting enmity between different groups, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot and obscene acts in public.