Maharashtra ATS: Bangladesh-banned terror outfit ABT is a new threat to India

Mumbai: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has continued crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the state, as the prima facie investigation revealed that these migrants are the members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned terror outfit of Bangladesh and supposedly a front organisation of Al-Qaeda.

“ABT was banned in Bangladesh almost couple of years ago. Taking advantage of porous Indo-Bangladesh border, the ABT members have entered Indian territory illegally and are fanned in the country,” said a senior ATS officer.

After coming to India, their first motto was to get local identity. Hence all of them got their fake Aadhar cards as well as Pan cards made with the help of local agents who charged Rs. 700 for each card. The ATS sleuths arrested one tailor, who had been living illegally in Panvel for the last five years. “The tailor helped ABT members get their fake PAN cards as well as Aadhar cards made. During interrogation we have learnt that till now more than 1500 fake PAN cards have been made,” he said. He further added that ABT, being frontal organisation of Al-Qaeda, is a new threat to India. “Their (ABT members) success rate in IED blast is 100 percent,” said the officer.

Also Read: 3 Bangladeshis arrested in Pune ATS crackdown

Of late, the Pune unit of ATS has arrested five Bangladeshi nationals who are the members of ABT. They have been booked under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, IPC, Passport (entry to India) Rules 1955, Foreigners Order 1948, Foreigners Act 1946. The officer added the key accused Raj Mandal (31) works as a supervisor in a construction company which is owned by a sensitive organisation.

The ATS officers have learnt that ABT members have conducted recce to target prominent places across India to execute their nefarious plan.