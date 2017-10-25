Maharashtra: Armyman Anil Gondge seeks help from Rajnath Singh to trace missing wife, daughter

Mumbai: A serving Armyman has been running from pillar to post, knocking doors of authorities in Maharashtra as well as in Delhi since over a month to trace his missing wife and daughter. There is no respite in sight and finally he met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asking him to intervene and appoint a special committee to investigate the disappearance of his wife and daughter, who are missing since last 35 days.

The 37-year-old, Anil Gondge, is serving as Naik in the Army’s 23rd field regiment and is posted at Tenga valley, a small town situated in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. His wife Swapna (33) and one-year-old daughter Aara have been missing since September 20 when they had visited a temple in West Kameng district.

“I am not happy with the investigation which is being conducted by the local police. I have made several requests to the police for tracking my wife’s number, however, they have not paid any heed to my requests. I am really disappointed that a serving Army jawan is getting such a treatment,” Gondge said.

Tired of chasing police officials, Gondge approached Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, who took him to meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 18. The CM has forwarded Gondge’s case to Union Minister of state, (Home) Hansraj Ahir.

Minister Ahir has assured Gondge that an officer would be appointed to investigate the matter thoroughly. The minister has also asked Gondge to meet him in Delhi. Pursuant to Ahir’s order, Gondge met him as well as Rajnath Singh and sought help from the Union ministers, to trace his missing wife and daughter.

On September 20, Swapna left with their baby to go to the temple and do some shopping at the nearby market. “When I returned to my quarters my six-year-old son OM told me they had not returned. Meanwhile, I started looking for them in other quarters but could not find them,” said Gondge.

He further stated immediately senior officer of the regiment were informed about they went missing and other colleagues of their regiment started a search operation. When they could not able to trace them, a missing complaint was filed at Rupa police station. “When investigations were conducted by the local police it was found that jawans at the post had asked Swapna to take a lift from an Omni car driver as it was raining and she was carrying a baby. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the post,” Gondge added.