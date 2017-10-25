Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Mumbai / Maharashtra: Armyman Anil Gondge seeks help from Rajnath Singh to trace missing wife, daughter

Maharashtra: Armyman Anil Gondge seeks help from Rajnath Singh to trace missing wife, daughter

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 25, 2017 08:28 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: A serving Armyman has been running from pillar to post, knocking doors of authorities in Maharashtra as well as in Delhi since over a month to trace his missing wife and daughter. There is no respite in sight and finally he met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asking him to intervene and appoint a special committee to investigate the disappearance of his wife and daughter, who are missing since last 35 days.

The 37-year-old, Anil Gondge, is serving as Naik in the Army’s 23rd field regiment and is posted at Tenga valley, a small town situated in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. His wife Swapna (33) and one-year-old daughter Aara have been missing since September 20 when they had visited a temple in West Kameng district.

“I am not happy with the investigation which is being conducted by the local police. I have made several requests to the police for tracking my wife’s number, however, they have not paid any heed to my requests. I am really disappointed that a serving Army jawan is getting such a treatment,” Gondge said.


Tired of chasing police officials, Gondge approached Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative council, who took him to meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 18. The CM has forwarded Gondge’s case to Union Minister of state, (Home) Hansraj Ahir.

Minister Ahir has assured Gondge that an officer would be appointed to investigate the matter thoroughly. The minister has also asked Gondge to meet him in Delhi. Pursuant to Ahir’s order, Gondge met him as well as Rajnath Singh and sought help from the Union ministers, to trace his missing wife and daughter.

On September 20, Swapna left with their baby to go to the temple and do some shopping at the nearby market. “When I returned to my quarters my six-year-old son OM told me they had not returned. Meanwhile, I started looking for them in other quarters but could not find them,” said Gondge.

He further stated immediately senior officer of the regiment were informed about they went missing and other colleagues of their regiment started a search operation. When they could not able to trace them, a missing complaint was filed at Rupa police station. “When investigations were conducted by the local police it was found that jawans at the post had asked Swapna to take a lift from an Omni car driver as it was raining and she was carrying a baby. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the post,” Gondge added.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…