Maharashtra appoints Nikam as public prosecutor in Sangli custodial death case

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special government pleader in the trial involving the alleged custodial death of Aniket Kothale in Sangli earlier this month. “I and the Chief Minister have personally spoken to Ujjwal Nikam ji and conveyed the sentiments of the bereaved family. He has in-principle agrees to our request,” Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar told PTI.

Kothale (26), who was arrested by Sangli City Police on November 6, along with another man in a robbery case, died in police custody allegedly due to police torture. After Kothale’s death, police had allegedly tried to burn his body twice in a bid to destroy evidence. Six people, including five personnel of Sangli city police station, have been arrested, while seven policemen have been suspended in this connection.

“After we received Nikam ji’s confirmation that he would be the special government pleader, the usual process of his appointment on paper will follow. The Law and Judiciary department will now send him a formal appointment letter and the case will begin in due course,” Kesarkar said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of a robbery accused. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the DGP, Maharashtra, after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports.