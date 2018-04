Maharashtra: Angry farmers dump vegetables at gate of Mantralaya

Mumbai: Several farmers from Osmanabad district were today detained after they dumped vegetables at the gates of Mantralaya, the state secretariat, protesting against obstacles they were facing while selling them, police said.

Officials said that the farmers threw onions, brinjals, potatoes, green chillies and lemons at the gates of Mantralaya and indulged in sloganeering against the state government.

A farmer, who was part of the protest, alleged that civic officials were demanding bribes from them after they brought their produce for sale at the weekly farmers’ market in Borivali, a northern suburb here.

“Vegetable vendors from other states sell their produce here but we, who are from Maharashtra itself, have to face hurdles. When we protest, we are threatened with jail by the authorities,” he said.

The entrance of Mantralaya was later cleaned up, said officials, and the protesting farmers were taken to nearby Marine Drive police station.