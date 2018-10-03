Maharashtra: Anger ‘wells’ up over use of water

Nandurbar: On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace and non-violence, the public got a taste of State violence. While near the Delhi border, protesting farmers were subjected to tear gas shells and water cannons, closer home, in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, there was a replay of the Delhi action – over a well!

Krishna Park in Chaupale gram panchayat had received a notice from the Narmada Irrigation Development Works department to shut down their drinking water well. Angry villagers entered Krishna Park and went on the rampage, accusing accused NIDW and the state machinery of conspiring against villagers, preventing them from using this well.

In order to control the situation, the police resorted to a lathicharge and fired two tear gas shells. With a drought-like situation looming in Chaupale village, the villagers were upset that despite their having obtained approval of the gram panchayat to dig this well, they were served with a closure notice. The well was dug on the premises of the panchayat and yet residents of the parched village have been denied permission to use the well water for drinking.