Maharashtra: Ambergris, pangolin scales seized; 3 arrested

Thane: Thane police in Maharashtra claimed Wednesday to have arrested three men and seized ambergris, a substance derived from a whale species, and pangolin scales, worth crores of rupees in illicit trade. Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj said that acting on a tip-off, officials nabbed the trio when they arrived in a car in Kharigaon Kalwa area here Tuesday evening.

Ambergris weighing around 11 kg, worth “crores of rupees”, and pangolin scales weighing around 6 kg, worth Rs 20 lakh in illitic trade, were allegedly seized from their possession, he said. The arrested men were identified as Kashinath Pawar, (50) and Dyaneshwar More (40) from Raigad district and Dileep Birje (49) from Ratnagiri district of coastal Maharashtra.

Police were probing how they procured these banned goods and who they were going to sell them to, the DCP said. Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. It is used in medicines and high-cost perfumes.

Pangolin, also called scaly ant-eaters, are killed by poachers as their scales are supposed to have medicinal value and fetch high price in illegal trade in rare animal parts. The animals are found in the jungles of Maharashtra. The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Further probe is on.