Maharashtra: After mayor & sarpanch, chief of Nagar Panchayats now to be elected directly

— By Agencies | Oct 25, 2017 08:36 am
Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to amend the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Township Act, to facilitate direct election of Chairman of Nagar Panchayats.

After reaping a huge political benefit from direct election of municipal council chiefs, the BJP-led government of Maharashtra had earlier this year decided to amend the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958, to facilitate direct election of sarpanchs (gram panchayat heads).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also said that the state government is mulling to hold direct elections for the mayor’s post in the corporations that fall under the C and D category. In another decision, the cabinet also approved a policy for setting up of food processing units in the state. Various provisions are made in the policy to boost agricultural development, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said. Also, the state cabinet has decided to revive government milk schemes to generate more employment opportunities and allied activities for farmers.


