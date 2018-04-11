Maharashtra: After double murder, Shiv Sena-BJP alliance on sticky wicket

Mumbai: The saffron alliance in the State is on a sticky wicket after the brutal killing of two Shiv Sena activists in Ahmednagar on April 7. Political observers are voicing doubts whether the Sena will accept the BJP offer to contest the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha polls together. to sources, the BJP has offered 110 to 115 seats to the Sena. This seat sharing formula is close to what Sena would offer the BJP when it had the upper hand in state politics. In the 2014 Assembly elections, in at least 40 Assembly seats, the Sena candidates were runners-up.

Besides the 63 seats it had secured and the 40 seats where it stood second, the BJP is offering an additional 12 seats. As against this, the BJP, which looks upon itself as the dominant partner, will contest 175 seats; the left-over crumbs will go to allies. Sources said that the Sena has reportedly turned down this seat sharing formula. The BJP had snapped its 25-year-old alliance during the Assembly elections on September 25, 2014.

The BJP had contested 260 seats and won 122, whereas the Sena, which contested 282s, managed to secure 63. The Sena had returned the compliment on January 27, 2017, when it snapped the two decade old alliance with the BJP for the BMC elections. The BJP had then spooked the Sena by bagging 82 seats, as against the Sena’s 84.

The saffron allies first entered into a pre-poll alliance for the 1990 Assembly elections the architects of which were Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan. The Sena had then contested 183 seats and won 52 while the BJP contested 105 and won 42. That seat-sharing formula was changed in the 1999 Assembly elections with the Sena contesting 171 seats and winning 69. The BJP, which had then contested 117, won 56. The 1999 seat-sharing formula was changed in 2009 when the Sena contested 169 and won just 44 whereas the BJP which contested 119 seats, could manage to win just 46.