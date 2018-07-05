Maharashtra: After Burari, 5 members of family attempt to commit suicide in Alibaug

Mumbai: Five members of a family attempted to commit suicide at their residence at Alibaug on Wednesday. The police are clueless about the reason. The incident occurred in the morning when Ramchandra Patil (60), wife Ranjana (55), their daughter-in-law Kavita (30) and the latter’s daughter and son consumed phenyl. According to the police, the door was locked from inside.

Patil’s neighbours kept ringing the doorbell and knocked on their door, but none of the family members responded. Suspecting something amiss, the neighbours informed the police. Since the door was locked from inside, the police had to break the entrance door.

All five were unconscious. They were immediately rushed to Alibaug civil hospital. Kavita and her two children were later shifted to another hospital in Mumbai. The condition of all the five family members is said to be out of danger. Dashrath Patil, investigating officer in the case, said, “We have not yet recorded statements of the members of the Patil family as they are not in a condition to speak. However, we have recorded statements of the neighbours. They informed us that the Patils were friendly and mingled with the neighbours. In fact, they had interacted a day before the attempted suicide.”

“However, we have learnt that Ranjana Patil had suffered a paralysis stroke a decade ago and was undergoing medical treatment. There were no physical injury marks on them. We have not found any note from their residence.”On July 1, the Bhatia family comprising eleven persons committed mass suicide at their residence at Sant Nagar at Burari in North Delhi. The police had recovered a diary from their residence which had instructions for ‘mass salvation,’ including how hanging should be conducted.