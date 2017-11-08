Maharashtra: A year after noteban, DCCBs has not yet exchanged the old currency notes

Mumbai: Even after one year of demonetisation, it is now evident that the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) are yet to recover from the losses they incurred. Banking expert Vishwas Utagi said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet exchanged the old currency notes valued as much as Rs 106 crore which were deposited in 11 DCCBs.

“I was in support of demonetisation, which was correct and necessary, but Modi implemented it with wrong way.” Being a supporter of left ideology, Utagi strongly believed the huge amount of money will come into circulation, which could have helped to boost the economy.

“The so-called black money did not come back into the circulation. The entire scheme was a failure,” said Utagi. “Public had deposited huge amounts in DCC banks and it was not black money. Yet the RBI refused to exchange it and the DCC banks are suffering, It was no fault of the common man, especially farmers.”

Highest amount in old currencies stuck in DCC bank is Rs 25.270 crore from Kolhapur bank following Nasik where Rs 21.330 crore are yet to exchanged by the RBI. “The total amount is not so big for RBI, but it is huge for farmers, he said. Ratnakar Mahajan, former deputy chairman of state planning board blamed the decision of demonetisation was miss-adventurous. “The inflation was below six percent, there was no excess amount of currencies in circulation and there was no huge black money in the circulation,” said Mahajan.

“In fact, the highest black money worth Rs 1,01,183 crore was unearthed in 2013-14 when United Progressive Alliance government led by Congress was in power. In 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party came in power and Rs 23108 crore black money was unearthed. In 2015-16, it was Rs 20721 crore and in 2016-17, Rs. 29211 crore was unearthed,” said Mahajan.