Maharashtra: 7 killed, 14 injured as SUV collides with jeep at Latur-Nanded road

Aurangabad (Maha): At least seven people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a high-end car rammed into a jeep in Maharashtra’s Latur district in the wee hours today, a police official said.

The car, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), was heading towards Nanded from Pandharpur when it collided with the jeep coming from the opposite direction around 4.15 am near Kolpa Pati village in Latur, located about 274 kms from here, inspector Gajanan Bhatalwande, of Latur’s Vivekanand Chowk police station, said.

According to police, the driver of the SUV, while trying to overtake a tempo, lost control over the wheels, as a result of which the car collided with the jeep.

Seven people died on the spot in the mishap. They were identified as – Tukaram Dalvi (34), Manoj Shinde (25), Shubham Shinde (23), Dattu Shinde (34), Vijay Pande (30), Umakant Karule (45) and Meena Umakant Karule (39), the official said.

The police were yet to ascertain the exact number of passengers travelling in the SUV and the jeep and whether the deceased were from one of the vehicles or both. The injured people were shifted to a hospital in Latur, the police said.