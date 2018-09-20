Maharashtra: 5 including 3 kids dead as truck rams auto-rickshaw

Nagpur: Five persons including three children were killed and six others were injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck near Nagpur in Maharashtra Thursday. The accident took place near Warora village on Kalmeshwar-Nagpur road around 3.30 PM, said a police official. Three families from Tajbagh area in Nagpur city were on their way to Dhapewada to visit a shrine on the occasion of Mohharam, said inspector Chandrashekhar Bahadure.

One of the auto rickshaws carrying them was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction at a narrow bend in the road, he said. Fatma Begum (40), Asma Parvin (20), Nazir (1.5), Maheem Makhtoum (2.5) and Fazzoo Shaikh (5) died in the accident, he said. The driver of the truck was arrested and further probe is on, inspector Bahadure said